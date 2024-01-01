ADDITIONAL DONATION TO RICEBIRD BOOSTER CLUB

Ricebird Fans,





The 2024-2025 Ricebird athletic year is about to begin and WE NEED YOUR SUPPORT!





We recognize parents, friends and alumni are the main component to our success. Last year, the Club contributed over $58,000 across all sports at El Campo High School and provided $17,500 in scholarships to graduating seniors. Your generosity made that possible!





Please support the Ricebird athletes by becoming a member and volunteering. By doing so, you help build a successful athletic program.





We offer four top sponsorship levels.

They include: Diamond $ 1500, Platinum $ 1000, Gold $ 500, and Silver $ 250.





The other levels of membership are: Ricebird $ 100, Red $ 50, White $ 25, and Individual $ 10.





*Diamond, Platinum, Gold, Silver, Ricebird, and Red memberships

will be printed in the football programs.

Please sign up by Thursday August 1st, in order to meet the publishing deadline.





The funds raised by the Ricebird Booster Club are distributed to all sports at both El Campo High School and El Campo Middle School. Our role is to promote and support all athletes and athletic programming through active member participation.





Ricebird Booster Club meetings are held at 6:00p.m. on the 2nd Wednesday of every month.





Thank you & GO RICEBIRDS!