White Lotus 2026 Silent Auction

Give your child the gift of a week of summer fun at Carriage House Nursery School.





This item includes one full week of CHNS Summer Camp during the 2026 season. Camp offers engaging, play-based activities, outdoor exploration in Happy Hollow, creative projects, and joyful time with friends in a nurturing environment.





Perfect for current CHNS families or incoming 2026–27 students.

Details:

• Valid for one child

• Must be used during the 2026 summer camp season