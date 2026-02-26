Carriage House Nursery School

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Carriage House Nursery School

White Lotus 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

23 N Main St, Cohasset, MA 02025, USA

Summer Camp Week at CHNS item
Summer Camp Week at CHNS
$250

Starting bid

Give your child the gift of a week of summer fun at Carriage House Nursery School.


This item includes one full week of CHNS Summer Camp during the 2026 season. Camp offers engaging, play-based activities, outdoor exploration in Happy Hollow, creative projects, and joyful time with friends in a nurturing environment.


Perfect for current CHNS families or incoming 2026–27 students.

Details:
• Valid for one child
• Must be used during the 2026 summer camp season

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