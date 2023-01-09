Spring 2023 Golfing for Charity Sponsorships benefitting Folds of Honor

Includes corporate name included in the event title as "Golfing for Charity Golf Tournament presented by...", two tournament teams (Topgolf Bays) of up to six players for a total of up to 12 tournament players, 8 additional guest registrations to the after-tournament Power Party for a total of 20 guests, logo displayed on all 35 Bay video screens at the event, logo on big screen at event, logo on all marketing materials, opportunity to put logo items in golfer bags, lunch, beverages, special games, and player gift. First right of acceptance for Presenting Sponsor at next Golfing for Charity Tournament event.
Corporate Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Includes a tournament team (Topgolf Bay) of up to six players, logo displayed on all 35 Bay video screens at the event, opportunity to put logo items in golfer bags, table to display materials at event, lunch, beverages, special games, and player gift.
Beverage Sponsor (3 of 4 Available)
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Includes a tournament team (Topgolf Bay) of four players, logo displayed on all 35 Bay video screens at the event, logo at all bar and beverage serving stations, opportunity to put logo items in golfer bags, lunch, beverages, special games, and player gift. Exclusive sponsorship: $3,000.
Lunch Sponsor (2 of 4 Available)
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Includes a tournament team (Topgolf Bay) of four players, logo displayed on all 35 Bay video screens at the event, logo on buffet and food serving stations, opportunity to put logo items in golfer bags, lunch, beverages, special games, and player gift. Exclusive sponsorship: $3,000.
Hole-in-One CHALLENGE Sponsor (1 Available)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Includes a tournament team (Topgolf Bay) of up to six players, logo displayed on all 35 Bay video screens at the event plus exclusively as the Hole-in-One CHALLENGE Sponsor at the Bay, logo on email and social media marketing materials, opportunity to put logo items in golfer bags, lunch, beverages, special games, and player gift.
Hole (Bay) Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Includes two Power Party registration, logo displayed on all 35 Bay video screens at the event (not just one bay), logo on all marketing materials, including email and social media, as a hole (Bay) sponsor.
Add a donation for Larry and Rebecca Collett Foundation
$
