ALA Stars of the Holiday 2024

TABLE Star of Honor Table
$1,000
Special Table of Honor for ten.
Includes dinner, special dessert, a glass of bubbly and activities.
Name / Logo on the program and all advertising material.
Representative invited to speak (3 minutes) at dinner.
Special recognition at dinner for donation of support to military, veterans and their families.
Dinner
$65
Join us for a delightful dinner at the historic Outrigger Canoe Club, where you'll enjoy breathtaking ocean views. Experience the warm hospitality of our club in a relaxed, inviting atmosphere. Cash bar available.
Sponsor a Dinner for those in need . .
$40
Your generous donation will go for a military member or family that would otherwise not be able to attend the event.
Mahalo in advance.
Sponsor a Star of Honor
$25
Sponsor a star from a recycled flag to honor a veteran.
Each star represents a tribute to a hero and will be proudly displayed at our annual dinner.
Proceeds go to support ALA Hawaii Girls State & other ALA Hawaii's outreach programs.
Add a donation for American Legion Auxiliary Hawaii
$
