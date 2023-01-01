Y'all, do we have the event for you!! Join us at the park for our 1st ever PUP PHOTO SHOOT fundraiser where you can get a photo of your pup(s) AND give to a good cause!





We are asking $10 per family. Human friends can be in the photo if you'd like, or you can work with our on-site handler to let your dog steal all the limelight for the day.





Photography will be done by local photographer Kirstin Diepholz, who recently started an Instagram account capturing dogs at dog parks around the city. She is also an avid dog lover and adopted her sweet pup during her time in the Peace Corps in Guatemala!





Addie Johnston, who has 20+ years experience with dog handling, will be the on-site handler and will be loaded with treats and toys to help capture your pup in their best light.