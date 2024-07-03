Ohio Selfie World Foundation Membership 2024

Ohio Selfie World Foundation Membership Package
Become a Proud Supporter of Creativity and Community Engagement!
Membership Fee: Monthly $100 (Tax-Deductible)
Join the Ohio Selfie World Foundation and make a lasting impact on our community. Your membership helps us provide creative, educational, and supportive programs to individuals of all ages, fostering a vibrant and inclusive community.
Membership Benefits:
1.Welcome Package
•Personalized membership card
•Ohio Selfie World Foundation branded merchandise (tote bag, pen, and sticker)
2.Exclusive Access and Discounts
•Early access to event registrations and program enrollments
•10% discount on all Ohio Selfie World workshops, classes, and events
•Invitations to member-only events, including special photo shoots, art exhibits, and networking mixers
3.Recognition
•Name listed on our website and in our annual report as a valued supporter
•Shout-out on our social media platforms
4.Updates and Insights
•Quarterly newsletter with updates on our programs, upcoming events, and success stories from our community
•Behind-the-scenes insights into new initiatives and projects
5.Community Engagement
•Opportunities to volunteer and participate in community service projects organized by Ohio Selfie World
•Access to members-only online forums and discussion groups to connect with like-minded individuals
How Your Membership Helps:
Your $100 monthly membership fee is fully tax-deductible and directly supports our mission to enhance the creative expression, mental health, and overall well-being of our community members. Here’s how your contribution makes a difference:
•Provides essential supplies and resources for our creative workshops and educational programs
•Supports mental health and counseling services for individuals in need
•Enables us to host inclusive community events that bring people together and foster a sense of belonging
•Helps maintain and improve our facilities to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all participants
Join Us Today!
Become a member of the Ohio Selfie World Foundation and be part of a community dedicated to creativity, support, and positive change. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of many.
How to Join:
1.Online: Here & Visit our website www.ohioselfieworld.org to sign up for our Newsletter and complete the membership form.
2.Mail: Send a check payable to “Ohio Selfie World Foundation” along with your contact information to:
Ohio Selfie World Foundation
4603 Pearl Rd. Cleveland Ohio 44109
3.In-Person: Visit our office at 4603 Pearl Rd. During business hours to join and receive your welcome package on the spot.
For more information, please contact us at 614-741-9440 or email [email protected]
Thank you for your support and commitment to fostering creativity and community engagement in Ohio!
Ohio Selfie World Foundation Membership Package
Become a Proud Supporter of Creativity and Community Engagement!
Membership Fee: Monthly $100 (Tax-Deductible)
Join the Ohio Selfie World Foundation and make a lasting impact on our community. Your membership helps us provide creative, educational, and supportive programs to individuals of all ages, fostering a vibrant and inclusive community.
Membership Benefits:
1.Welcome Package
•Personalized membership card
•Ohio Selfie World Foundation branded merchandise (tote bag, pen, and sticker)
2.Exclusive Access and Discounts
•Early access to event registrations and program enrollments
•10% discount on all Ohio Selfie World workshops, classes, and events
•Invitations to member-only events, including special photo shoots, art exhibits, and networking mixers
3.Recognition
•Name listed on our website and in our annual report as a valued supporter
•Shout-out on our social media platforms
4.Updates and Insights
•Quarterly newsletter with updates on our programs, upcoming events, and success stories from our community
•Behind-the-scenes insights into new initiatives and projects
5.Community Engagement
•Opportunities to volunteer and participate in community service projects organized by Ohio Selfie World
•Access to members-only online forums and discussion groups to connect with like-minded individuals
How Your Membership Helps:
Your $100 monthly membership fee is fully tax-deductible and directly supports our mission to enhance the creative expression, mental health, and overall well-being of our community members. Here’s how your contribution makes a difference:
•Provides essential supplies and resources for our creative workshops and educational programs
•Supports mental health and counseling services for individuals in need
•Enables us to host inclusive community events that bring people together and foster a sense of belonging
•Helps maintain and improve our facilities to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all participants
Join Us Today!
Become a member of the Ohio Selfie World Foundation and be part of a community dedicated to creativity, support, and positive change. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of many.
How to Join:
1.Online: Here & Visit our website www.ohioselfieworld.org to sign up for our Newsletter and complete the membership form.
2.Mail: Send a check payable to “Ohio Selfie World Foundation” along with your contact information to:
Ohio Selfie World Foundation
4603 Pearl Rd. Cleveland Ohio 44109
3.In-Person: Visit our office at 4603 Pearl Rd. During business hours to join and receive your welcome package on the spot.
For more information, please contact us at 614-741-9440 or email [email protected]
Thank you for your support and commitment to fostering creativity and community engagement in Ohio!