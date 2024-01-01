Downtown Experience Annual Awards Dinner

The Annual Awards Dinner has become a signature event for downtown Pittsburgh. It is the night for corporate, elected, entrepreneurial and community leaders to celebrate the impact of their collective efforts in the rebirth of downtown. Hundreds of the region’s top leaders in business, philanthropy and government will be in attendance.



Join us Thursday, June 27th at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Pittsburgh for an unforgettable evening celebrating downtown Pittsburgh, trailblazing individuals and the newest DNA projects and ideas that are moving downtown forward.





This exclusive event recognizes and honors individuals who are making an impact on our vibrant downtown community. This year's honorees are Stefani Pashman, Chief Executive Officer of the Allegheny Conference, Susie Shipley, Pennsylvania, Ohio Valley, and Mahoning Valley Region President of Huntington Bank and Gregg Broujos, Executive Vice President of the Buncher Group.



