Alabama Arts Alliance Memberships

This membership is a discounted rate for STUDENTS only. Access to opportunities such as workshops and networking with professionals in the arts community.
Discounted or free admission to certain events.
Teacher Membership
$25
Valid for one year
We know how hard you work for your money! This discounted membership is just for you...our dedicated and passionate educators. Designed for educators this tier provides resources to assist in your teaching journey!
10% Off SAIL and The Summit.
Access to lesson plans, curriculum guides and instructional resources.
Opportunities to participate in arts education programs.
Networking with other educators and professionals.
Access to training and professional development sessions.
Individual Membership
$35
Valid for one year
This tier is designed for individual artists, educators, and arts advocates who want to support and engage with the arts in Alabama.
Access to professional development workshops and resources.
Networking opportunities.
Regular updates on arts-related news and advocacy.
Access to funding and grant information.
.10% off SAIL and The Summit.
Contributor
$250
Valid for one year
Access to professional development workshops and resources.
Networking opportunities.
Regular updates on arts-related news and advocacy.
Access to funding and grant information.
50% off one event or workshop per year.
Small Organization - Bugets less than $350,000.00
$100
Valid for one year
This tier offers support and resources, promotion of events through the Alliance’s networks.
and opportunities for collaboration with other member organizations.
Free promotion in our newsletter and on social media.
"Member only" discounted registration fees for Professional Development and Conferences.
Medium Organization - $350,000 - $500,000 budgets
$250
Valid for one year
This tier offers support and resources, promotion of events through the Alliance’s networks
and opportunities for collaboration with other member organizations.
Free promotion in our newsletter and social media.
"Member only" discounted registration fees for Professional Development and Conferences.
Large Organization - Budgets over $500,000.00
$500
Valid for one year
This tier offers support and resources, promotion of events through the Alliance’s networks.
and opportunities for collaboration with other member organizations.
Free promotion in our newsletter and social media.
"Member only" discounted registration fees for Professional Development and Conferences.
Corporate/Business Membership
$1,000
Valid for one year
A tier for businesses that want to support the arts and culture in Alabama!
Benefits:
Recognition as a supporter of the arts in Alabama.
Opportunities to sponsor events or programs.
Promotion of the company’s involvement in the arts through the Alliance’s social media and newsletter.
One free registration to a conference or event per year.
Patron/Benefactor
$5,000
Valid for one year
For individuals or families who want to provide substantial financial support to the arts.
Recognition as a major supporter of the arts in Alabama.
Two free registration to a conference or event per year.
