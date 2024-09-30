The Cool Cooperative 10th Birthday Bash!

Includes entry to the Cool Birthday Bash and access to all programming and food.
Includes one drink ticket, additional will be available for purchase.
*10 and younger free entry with guardian.
VIP
$100
Includes entry to the Cool Birthday Bash, programming, food, exclusive access to the VIP area and unlimited drink tickets!
Patron Ticket
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Thank you for being a friend of The Cool! Includes VIP Entry for 6 guests, a reserved VIP table, and unlimited drink tickets for the evening!
Also sponsors admittance of 10 Cool Cooperative Students or their families that may otherwise be unable to attend.
Sorry I can't make it!
$100
Sorry you can't make it to the event!
We appreciate you supporting The COOL and we hope to hear from you soon!
Student Ticket
$25
Discount for COOL Students and Alumni!
Entry to the event, programming and food!
*10 and younger free entry with guardian.
Add a donation for Cool Cooperative Inc
$
