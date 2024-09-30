Cool Cooperative Inc

Hosted by

Cool Cooperative Inc

About this event

The Cool Cooperative 10th Birthday Bash!

600 N Broad St

New Orleans, LA 70119

General Admission
$50
Includes entry to the Cool Birthday Bash and access to all programming and food. Includes one drink ticket, additional will be available for purchase. *10 and younger free entry with guardian.
VIP
$100
Includes entry to the Cool Birthday Bash, programming, food, exclusive access to the VIP area and unlimited drink tickets! *10 and younger free entry with guardian.
Patron Ticket
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Thank you for being a friend of The Cool! Includes VIP Entry for 6 guests, a reserved VIP table, and unlimited drink tickets for the evening! Also sponsors admittance of 10 Cool Cooperative Students or their families that may otherwise be unable to attend.
Sorry I can't make it!
$100
Sorry you can't make it to the event! We appreciate you supporting The COOL and we hope to hear from you soon!
Student Ticket
$25
Discount for COOL Students and Alumni! Entry to the event, programming and food! *10 and younger free entry with guardian. *10 and younger free with guardian.
Add a donation for Cool Cooperative Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!