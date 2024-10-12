2024 Fundraising Gala

**📣 Announcement: 2nd Annual HEMET Rotary/Cops 4 Kids and Communities Pickleball Tournament! 🎉**





Join us at Golden Village Palms RV Resort on Saturday, October 12, 2024, for an exciting day of pickleball action! Whether you're a seasoned player or a curious beginner, this tournament is the perfect opportunity to showcase your skills, have fun, and support a great cause.





Don't miss out on the chance to be part of this fantastic event. Register now to secure your spot and be a part of something special!





**Event Details:**

- **Date:** Saturday, October 12, 2024

- **Location:** Golden Village Palms RV Resort





Get ready for a day of competition, camaraderie, and community spirit. See you on the court!





**Register Today!**