Swings For Finn Golf Tournament

Join our journey and make a difference in the research and future treatments for SELENON, a congenital muscular dystrophy (CMD)!





On November 18, 2020, Finn was diagnosed with SELENON (SEPN1). Finn's family immediately immersed themselves in research about SELENON. The one thing they kept hearing over and over again was SELENON was rare; therefore, money to support research was minimal. During a time when they felt helpless, their family decided fundraising would be the best way to make a difference for Finn and all children with CMD.





When you sign up to support Swings for Finn, you are signing up to make a difference in so many families' lives. Every dollar raised and every donation made will make a major impact on future research for SELENON. Your kindness and generosity not only gives Finn hope for a treatment in the future, but hope that this disorder will not go unnoticed and will receive the same research opportunity as other more widely known genetic disorders.





Thank you for helping us fund important research and for working to ensure a brighter future for Finn and others with CMD. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!