WOMEN WITH VISION ANNUAL EMPOWERMENT WEEKEND! FREE TO COMMUNITY

1000 Gorrell St

Greensboro, NC 27406

GENERAL ADMISSION
Free
DIABETES EMPOWERMENT LUNCH & LEARN from 11:30 am-1:30 pm.(Friday) WWV Empowerment Community Cookout- 5:00 pm-8:00 pm. (Friday)
WOMEN WITH VISION SILVER VENDOR SUPPORTER
$75
This Supporter Level Includes the following advantages: A Vending Table with two chairs for: DIABETES EMPOWERMENT LUNCH & LEARN from 11:00 am-2:00 pm.(Friday), WWV Empowerment Community Cookout-5:00 pm-8:00 pm. (Friday) Recognition at November 2024 Events You will be supporting Women with Vision SISTERS WIN CELL GROUPS ( (Focusing on Relationships & Mental Health Coaching Program)
