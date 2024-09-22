WOMEN WITH VISION ANNUAL EMPOWERMENT WEEKEND! FREE TO COMMUNITY

This Supporter Level Includes the following advantages: A Vending Table with two chairs for: DIABETES EMPOWERMENT LUNCH & LEARN from 11:00 am-2:00 pm.(Friday), WWV Empowerment Community Cookout-5:00 pm-8:00 pm. (Friday) Recognition at November 2024 Events You will be supporting Women with Vision SISTERS WIN CELL GROUPS ( (Focusing on Relationships & Mental Health Coaching Program)

This Supporter Level Includes the following advantages: A Vending Table with two chairs for: DIABETES EMPOWERMENT LUNCH & LEARN from 11:00 am-2:00 pm.(Friday), WWV Empowerment Community Cookout-5:00 pm-8:00 pm. (Friday) Recognition at November 2024 Events You will be supporting Women with Vision SISTERS WIN CELL GROUPS ( (Focusing on Relationships & Mental Health Coaching Program)

More details...