Join us for a transformative experience at the Unnamed Path Retreat 2024 - A Spiritual Gathering for Pagan Men-Who-Love-Men! Unleash the power of unity as we come together under the enchanting glow of the Bonfire of Brotherhood. Immerse yourself in a sacred space where like-minded individuals, connected by a shared spiritual journey, gather to explore. Engage in rituals that unlock the essence of unity and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood.



Please select your Lodging and Meal Choices below. Please choose only one Lodging ticket.



You have the option of selecting either a Full Meal ticket, which covers all meals for the event, or A la Carte meals where you can specify which meals you would prefer. When choosing A la Carte, please specify your meal selections. Additionally, do let us know about any dietary requirements you might have.Here is more information ...