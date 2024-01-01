May 2024: Board Booster

Board Booster is an innovative event transforming nonprofit board member connections. This dynamic gathering is perfect for organizations seeking fresh perspectives and individuals eager to make a meaningful impact in the nonprofit sector.





Experience engaging networking rounds that offer a unique chance to meet diverse professionals quickly. This format allows participants to showcase their skills and vision while learning about the missions and needs of various nonprofits.





Whether you're a nonprofit seeking new board talent or an individual ready to contribute expertise, Board Booster is the ideal platform for forging powerful connections. Join us for an evening of inspiration and conversation!