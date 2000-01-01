Chip Bag Items & T-Shirts!

Shipping and Handling

Chip Bags

Get your purses and other items made from recycled chip bags! These sturdy bags and keychains were handmade by our very own Las Chip Bag Ladies. They are a collective of four women who upcycle trash into trendy bags, and an example of how Esperanza’s impact extends beyond simply building homes. All proceeds of your purchase of a chip bag item will go towards the women who made these bags.

Tijuana T-Shirts

Discounted remaining inventory of our last t-shirt order. Proceeds of these t-shirts will go towards Fundacion Esperanza de Mexico and supporting our work in Tijuana.

