ECHOes in the Area | Wine Dinner & Concert

Join ECHO Sunday, March 24th for a wine dinner and 2 hour concert featuring Opus 4 String Quartet. Guests will enjoy a 4-course dinner with carefully selected wine pairings.





5:00pm Doors Open

5:30pm Dinner

5:45pm-7:30pm Concert





Tickets - $125/ per person





ECHO will also be hosting an Easter Egg Raffle where you could win gift cards, wine, food, and more!

1 egg = $10

3 eggs = $25









ECHO is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization serving West Houston and igniting the spirit of music in the Energy Corridor area!