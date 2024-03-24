Logo
ECHOes in the Area | Wine Dinner & Concert

15455 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77079, USA

Join ECHO Sunday, March 24th for a wine dinner and 2 hour concert featuring Opus 4 String Quartet. Guests will enjoy a 4-course dinner with carefully selected wine pairings. 


5:00pm Doors Open

5:30pm Dinner 

5:45pm-7:30pm Concert


Tickets - $125/ per person


ECHO will also be hosting an Easter Egg Raffle where you could win gift cards, wine, food, and more! 

1 egg = $10

3 eggs = $25



ECHO is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization serving West Houston and igniting the spirit of music in the Energy Corridor area! 

