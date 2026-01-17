Berkshire Resources For Integration Of Diverse Groups & Education Inc

Berkshire Resources For Integration Of Diverse Groups & Education Inc

Sister to Sister Workshop Series: Health & Wealth

Building Wealth Through Housing
January 21 | 6:30 – 8:30 PM

Discover how to build and protect your wealth through homeownership. Learn how to leverage real estate equity products and avoid common mistakes that can impact your finances.

Building Wealth Through Investments
February 4 | 6:30 – 8:30 PM

Learn investment strategies to achieve your financial goals. Explore how to manage pensions and fixed annuities intelligently to strengthen your wealth.

Generating Wealth with a Business
February 18 | 6:30 – 8:30 PM

Learn how to create and grow your own business. Focused on small businesses, this workshop will show you local resources and tools to turn your ideas into sustainable wealth.

