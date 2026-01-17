Sister to Sister Workshop Series: Health & Wealth

Hosted by
January 21 | 6:30 – 8:30 PM
Discover how to build and protect your wealth through homeownership. Learn how to leverage real estate equity products and avoid common mistakes that can impact your finances.
February 4 | 6:30 – 8:30 PM
Learn investment strategies to achieve your financial goals. Explore how to manage pensions and fixed annuities intelligently to strengthen your wealth.
February 18 | 6:30 – 8:30 PM
Learn how to create and grow your own business. Focused on small businesses, this workshop will show you local resources and tools to turn your ideas into sustainable wealth.
