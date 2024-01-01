Ice Skating at Winter Lodge

Come and ice skate with TAP-SF! We will be gathering at Winter Lodge in Palo Alto on Sunday 3/24 during a public skating session from 3-5pm.





Tickets are $22 and include general admission and skate rentals. Please purchase your own ticket at the Winter Lodge website. Winter Lodge has stated that all tickets must be purchase ahead of time.





1. Click the first option: Purchase PUBLIC SKATING SESSION tickets

2. Enter your email

3. Choose date 3/24/24

4. Choose time 3:00-5:00PM

5. Select for the amount of tickets you want to buy

6. Click on the box to agree to their terms and conditions and click proceed

7. Enter in your credit card details and click purchase





Please register on this website so we know that you're coming, and to communicate necessary information regarding this event to you.





This event will take place rain or shine, as there is an indoor and an outdoor skating rink.





QUESTIONS?

Email - iris.lin@tap-sf.org





_________________________________________





By registering to and attending this event, you are agreeing to the following event terms:

1. Maintain safe distancing between other attendees.

2. Refrain from attending if you are sick, and have either tested positive for COVID-19 or been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive (This includes those who are fully vaccinated as well).

3. Comply with all site regulations of the venue where the event is hosted.

4. Release the organizers of the event of any liabilities for damages or injuries incurred by you during the event.





SAFER SPACE POLICY

TAP-SF creates events for everyone to feel welcome. We have a zero tolerance policy for harassment, unwanted touch, and discrimination. If someone is making you uncomfortable, please let a TAP-SF board member know.

__________________________________________





ABOUT TAP SF

TAP-SF is a chapter of TACL National, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. We are a 100% volunteer-run organization with a focus on fostering a Taiwanese American community in the Bay Area. We welcome people of all cultures and backgrounds!





Stay connected with us:

