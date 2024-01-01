Media Music Marketing Hispanic Summit Sponsorship (Vida Unida)

On behalf of Asociación Glocal, we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude for considering supporting the Media Music Marketing Hispanic Summit as a sponsor. Your generous support is invaluable to us, and we greatly appreciate your commitment and trust in our mission to provide training and resources to the Hispanic community.





With your support, we can deliver a high-quality event that offers invaluable learning and networking opportunities over three days. Our attendees will benefit immensely from the training sessions, the Fiesta de la Hispanidad, and the prestigious Águila Award.

We are excited about the possibility of partnering with you to make this event a resounding success and to create lasting impacts within the Hispanic community. Your sponsorship will not only enhance the event but also demonstrate your dedication to empowering and uplifting this vibrant community.





As a sponsor, you will receive:

Three tickets to the Media Music Marketing Hispanic Summit

Three tickets to the Águila Award Ceremony with reserved seating during the award presentation

A table with two chairs in the exhibitors' area

Mention of your organization as a sponsor during the Fiesta de la Hispanidad and the training sessions

A 60-second promotional video during the Summit

Option to participate in one of the panels or roundtable discussions

Recognition as a sponsor in press releases

Announcement of your participation as a sponsor on social media

Logo placement on the Asociación Glocal's website

Right to distribute promotional products in the goody bag

One full-page advertisement in AG Magazine

We believe that your involvement will add immense value to our event, and we are eager to work closely with you to ensure your sponsorship experience is both fulfilling and beneficial. Together, we can make a significant difference.



