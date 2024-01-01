Solid Gold New Years Eve Cabaret presented by the Actors Co-op

Hey, hey, hey, all you casanovas and foxy mamas!

Looking for an out of sight night?





Groove on down to Historic Rugby for a

New Year’s Eve that is SOLID GOLD.





The Actor’s Co-op will be spreading around some boogie fever,

and this is one fever you want to catch!





Party starts at 7:00 Eastern in Historic Rugby's Rebecca Johnson Theatre

(located in the Visitor Centre).





Catch you on the flip side, baby.





All proceeds go to Historic Rugby, Inc.





Beverages will be served in the lobby pre-show and intermission. Non-alcoholic options will be available. Donations will be appreciated.





Questions? Please call 423-628-2441 Ext. 1 or email hri1coordinator@gmail.com. To learn more about events in Rugby, please visit our website at historicrugby.org.





REFUND POLICY: There are no refunds for this event if you cannot attend. You may forward your e-Ticket to a friend, family member, etc. prior to the event date. Please notify us by phone (423-628-2441, ext. 1) or email (hri1coordinator@gmail.com) with your name and name of person attending instead.