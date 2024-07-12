The One Church Leadership Conference spans over two days and aims to provide leaders from One Church campuses and local ministry partners with the necessary tools, rejuvenation, and updates. Attendees can interact with fellow ministry practitioners who are experienced in different aspects of local church leadership, making it an exceptional and valuable experience.



Event: One Church Leadership Conference

Date & Time:

July 12, 2024 @ 6:30 pm

July 13, 2024 @ 8:30am

Location: One Church @ Bethel's Family

Address: 12660 Sandpiper Dr, Houston, TX 77035

For more information, visit onechurchconference.org