2025 Homeschool Prom

Regular ticket plus all the perks of a VIP guest. We can't give all our secrets away, but if a red carpet and private VIP only lounge sound like your cup of tea, you'll want to snag this VIP upgrade! There are limited VIP tickets available.

Regular ticket plus all the perks of a VIP guest. We can't give all our secrets away, but if a red carpet and private VIP only lounge sound like your cup of tea, you'll want to snag this VIP upgrade! There are limited VIP tickets available.

More details...