9th Annual Chickamauga Pumpkinfest

PLEASE READ CAREFULLYTHE CHICKAMAUGA LIONS CLUB would like to invite you to participate in our9th Annual Chickamauga Pumpkinfest Festival and Craft Show onSaturday October 19th, 2024 in historic Chickamauga, Georgia.HOURS: Saturday 9am-6pm. ACTIVITIES: Food, Crafts, Kids Zone, and LIVE Entertainment NO ELECTRICITY WILL BE PROVIDED FOR THIS EVENT TO VENDORS. GENERATORS ARE ACCEPTABLE BUT MUST BE QUIET. BOOTH FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE DUE TO NO SHOW OR RAIN If canceled due to COVID, booth fees will be refunded. BOOTH GUIDELINES AND CHECK IN: All vendors will be assigned a set up date and time. If you do not arrive by your set up time, you will not be permitted to enter the festival grounds. This is to help lessen the traffic jams and to ensure the safety of all vendors. The festival will end at 6pm - you will be assigned a break down time based on your spot placement. Packing up and leaving early will not be permitted due to the danger involved in moving a vehicle through the crowds. If you begin booth break down before your scheduled slot you will not receive your refundable deposit at checkout. If you do not show up to the festival, you will not be refunded your booth fees or trash deposit. After set-up, all vehicles must be moved to your designated number in the vendor parking area. Canopies are allowed, however, no pegs may be used in the pavement. Sandbags and other means of support must be used. Each exhibitor must furnish their own tables, chairs, etc. CHECK IN: Vendor space assignments and information will be sent via email on October 8th, 2024 and no sooner. TERMS & CONDITIONS: I have read the attached information and rules and agree to abide by all rules. I will not hold the City of Chickamauga or the Chickamauga Lions Club or any other organization or person participating in this festival responsible for liability, injury, theft, loss or breakage. I understand my application may be rejected at anytime and money void if concerns of ethics or if are apart of an ongoing criminal investigation.

