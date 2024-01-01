"Talk Derby to Me", Bo-Key Run for the Roses A White Affair

Enjoy an afternoon filled with food, fun, and festivities. “Bo-Key Run for the Roses" promises to be very exciting. Watch the race, cheer for your favorite horse, and enjoy Kentucky Derby style cuisine. Sip on wine, our signature cocktail, or other tasty spirits.





Kentucky Derby Style Cuisine

50/50 Raffle * Beverage Wagon Raffle

Smooth Jazz * R&B * Dancing

Live Performance

Vendors

Derby Attire — Wear your fabulous white attire, and feel free to dress up or dress down. Add a little color for your own fashionable flare. But, don’t forget your hat!

Prizes will be awarded for:

ʊ Best Woman’s Hat

ʊ Best Men’s Hat

SPONSORED BY

Pearlie Mae Ford Community Service Club of Sanford, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization

All proceeds benefit club benevolent projects.







