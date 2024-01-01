Logo
Pearlie Mae Ford Community Service Club, Inc.
"Talk Derby to Me", Bo-Key Run for the Roses A White Affair

Sanford Civic Center ~ 401 E Seminole Blvd ~ Sanford, FL 32771, USA

Enjoy an afternoon filled with food, fun, and festivities.  “Bo-Key Run for the Roses" promises to be very exciting. Watch the race, cheer for your favorite horse, and enjoy Kentucky Derby style cuisine. Sip on wine, our signature cocktail, or other tasty spirits.


Kentucky Derby Style Cuisine

50/50 Raffle * Beverage Wagon Raffle

Smooth Jazz * R&B * Dancing 

Live Performance

 Vendors

 

Derby Attire — Wear your fabulous white attire, and feel free to dress up or dress down. Add a little color for your own fashionable flare. But, don’t forget your hat!

 

Prizes will be awarded for:

ʊ Best Woman’s Hat

ʊ Best Men’s Hat

 

SPONSORED BY

 

Pearlie Mae Ford Community Service Club of Sanford, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization

 

All proceeds benefit club benevolent projects.



