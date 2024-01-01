"Talk Derby to Me", Bo-Key Run for the Roses A White Affair

Enjoy an afternoon filled with food, fun, and festivities. “Bo-Key Run for the Roses" promises to be very exciting. Watch the race, cheer for your favorite horse, and enjoy Kentucky Derby style cuisine. Sip on wine, our signature cocktail, or other tasty spirits.
Kentucky Derby Style Cuisine
50/50 Raffle * Beverage Wagon Raffle
Smooth Jazz * R&B * Dancing
Live Performance
Vendors
Derby Attire — Wear your fabulous white attire, and feel free to dress up or dress down. Add a little color for your own fashionable flare. But, don’t forget your hat!
Prizes will be awarded for:
ʊ Best Woman’s Hat
ʊ Best Men’s Hat
SPONSORED BY
Pearlie Mae Ford Community Service Club of Sanford, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization
All proceeds benefit club benevolent projects.