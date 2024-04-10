MIBOR
Clarity amidst chaos, understanding our roadmap forward
2100 E 71st St, Indianapolis, IN 46220, USA
Come here Mark Fisher speak on:
This is what we know for a fact
This is what is changing immediately via NAR/IAR/legislature, etc and
This is what could change (still in process) or that IAR/NAR/legislature is still working on
This is what you should (or should not) do and say starting immediately
