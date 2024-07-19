Midlothian Stingray Swim Team has a group of swimmers who qualified for a national swim meet, the State Games of America, in San Diego, California on July 19, 2024. The team has created a raffle basket of summer items to help raise funds for the trip. All proceeds will go towards the swimmers and pool rental fees, meet fees, meals, and equipment in San Diego.

The basket includes:

Beach Towel, Speedo Competitive Googles, Pool Floats, An Insulated Cup, Pool Toys (water guns, water bombs, and dive rings), Bubble Guns, Sidewalk Chalk, Sunscreen and Bug Spray, Midlothian Stingray Swim Team Hat

There are also gift cards/certificates for many local businesses in Midlothian, Waxahachie, Red Oak, and Lancaster including:

$50 La Calle Doce (Lancaster)

Roma's Italian Restaurant (Lancaster)

$25 The Lovin' Oven (Lancaster)

2 cards GelU Italian Ice (Lancaster)

$50 gift basket Chick-fil-A (Red Oak)

Car Wash/Detail at Red Oak Car Wash (Red Oak)

$100 Soulman's BBQ (Red Oak)

$25 Good Golly! Chocolates (Red Oak)

2 passes Hilltop Lanes Bowling (Waxahachie)

$15 Prickly Boba (Waxahachie)

One Year Free Popcorn Jordan E's Popcorn (Waxahachie)

$50 Paperleaves (Waxahachie)

8 certificates Marco's Pizza (Midlothian)

2 certificates MOD Pizza (Midlothian)

$30 taco bucks Taco Casa (Midlothian)

$25 and refillable cup Flamingo Hut (Midlothian)

$50 Jalapeno Lemon Pepper (Midlothian)

10 cards Midlo Scoops (Midlothian)

6 cards Sweet Frog (Midlothian)

$45 Bronze Envy Spray Tan (Midlothian)

$50 Fandango Movie Cards