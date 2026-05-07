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Madison Cat Project

About this event

Kitty Palooza Silent Auction 2026

Madison Theater Package item
Madison Theater Package
$100

Starting bid

There's nothing like a night at the theatre! This package includes:

-2 tickets for any show in Forward Theater's 26-27 season

-4 tickets to CTM's ANNIE

-4 tickets to Music Theatre of Madison's TREVOR

All performances take place at the Overture Center.

Anytime Fitness 3-month membership item
Anytime Fitness 3-month membership
$20

Starting bid

Get in the best shape of your life this summer! Good at any Anytime Fitness location!

Anytime Fitness 6 week challenge gift card item
Anytime Fitness 6 week challenge gift card
$20

Starting bid

Need a little motivation to get started? Use this 6-week challenge gift card to jumpstart your fitness journey!

PRP Wine In-home Wine Sampling Experience item
PRP Wine In-home Wine Sampling Experience
$125

Starting bid

Wine lovers, look no further! PRP wine has got you covered with an in-home wine tasting experience for up to 16 people with your very own wine consultant!

The Ultimate Brewing Experience with Good Works Brewing item
The Ultimate Brewing Experience with Good Works Brewing
$150

Starting bid

Love beer? You're in luck!


-Collaborate with a Good Works brewer to create your own beer recipe!


-Experience the full beer-making process from design to packaging!


-Enjoy a public beer release party at Good Works!

State Line Distillery Tour and Tasting item
State Line Distillery Tour and Tasting
$75

Starting bid

Get a taste of delicious spirits with owner Jason Mleziva and 10 of your closest friends!

Madison Nightlife Package item
Madison Nightlife Package
$100

Starting bid

Get out and experience some music and comedy! Package includes:

-2 tickets to Paris Paloma* at the Sylvee on 10/13/26

-4 tickets to applicable shows at Comedy on State (call box office for details).


-2 tickets to any (non-sold out) show at the Bur Oak

*Paris Paloma is a British singer-songwriter and guitarist whose indie folk, folk pop, and dark pop blend draws on mythology, literature, and fine art.

2 passes to Cave of the Mounds item
2 passes to Cave of the Mounds
$15

Starting bid

Discover the mysterious and beautiful underground world of Cave of the Mounds! Package includes admission for one adult and one child.

Kendra Scott Necklace item
Kendra Scott Necklace
$25

Starting bid

A beautiful, elegant piece of jewelry! Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace in Azalea Illusion from Kendra Scott.


Madison Sports Duo item
Madison Sports Duo
$55

Starting bid

Enjoy a night at the ballpark! 4 Mallards baseball tickets and 4 Night Mares softball tickets!

Block Printing Class for Four item
Block Printing Class for Four
$110

Starting bid

Explore your artistic side! This workshop from Bernie and Zuzu will cover all the basics of block printing, taking inspiration from flowers and plants. You will learn to carve your own stamp and print multiples on paper. All of Bernie’s workshops focus on creativity, community, process over product, and learning over perfection.



Art by Mary Montanye: Spa Cat item
Art by Mary Montanye: Spa Cat
$15

Starting bid

Art by MCP's very own Shelter Veterinarian! 12 x 16 canvas.

Art by Mary Montanye: Bath Cat item
Art by Mary Montanye: Bath Cat
$15

Starting bid

Art by MCP's very own Shelter Veterinarian! 12 x 16 canvas.

Custom Animal Portrait by Denise DeSario item
Custom Animal Portrait by Denise DeSario
$75

Starting bid

Denise will draw your favorite animal in an 11 x 14 print!

Custom animal portrait by Marina Drake item
Custom animal portrait by Marina Drake
$40

Starting bid

A custom animal portrait by artist Marina Drake!

Cookie Decorating Class for 2 with Vicki Cookies item
Cookie Decorating Class for 2 with Vicki Cookies
$50

Starting bid

Do you want to learn the basics of decorating sugar cookies? If so, these classes are perfect for you! Vicki will walk you step by step through creating beautifully-decorated cookies!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!