Kitty Palooza Silent Auction 2026

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There's nothing like a night at the theatre! This package includes:
-2 tickets for any show in Forward Theater's 26-27 season
-4 tickets to CTM's ANNIE
-4 tickets to Music Theatre of Madison's TREVOR
All performances take place at the Overture Center.
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Get in the best shape of your life this summer! Good at any Anytime Fitness location!
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Need a little motivation to get started? Use this 6-week challenge gift card to jumpstart your fitness journey!
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Wine lovers, look no further! PRP wine has got you covered with an in-home wine tasting experience for up to 16 people with your very own wine consultant!
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Love beer? You're in luck!
-Collaborate with a Good Works brewer to create your own beer recipe!
-Experience the full beer-making process from design to packaging!
-Enjoy a public beer release party at Good Works!
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Get a taste of delicious spirits with owner Jason Mleziva and 10 of your closest friends!
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Get out and experience some music and comedy! Package includes:
-2 tickets to Paris Paloma* at the Sylvee on 10/13/26
-4 tickets to applicable shows at Comedy on State (call box office for details).
-2 tickets to any (non-sold out) show at the Bur Oak
*Paris Paloma is a British singer-songwriter and guitarist whose indie folk, folk pop, and dark pop blend draws on mythology, literature, and fine art.
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Discover the mysterious and beautiful underground world of Cave of the Mounds! Package includes admission for one adult and one child.
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Enjoy a night at the ballpark! 4 Mallards baseball tickets and 4 Night Mares softball tickets!
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Explore your artistic side! This workshop from Bernie and Zuzu will cover all the basics of block printing, taking inspiration from flowers and plants. You will learn to carve your own stamp and print multiples on paper. All of Bernie’s workshops focus on creativity, community, process over product, and learning over perfection.
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Art by MCP's very own Shelter Veterinarian! 12 x 16 canvas.
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Art by MCP's very own Shelter Veterinarian! 12 x 16 canvas.
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Denise will draw your favorite animal in an 11 x 14 print!
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A custom animal portrait by artist Marina Drake!
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Do you want to learn the basics of decorating sugar cookies? If so, these classes are perfect for you! Vicki will walk you step by step through creating beautifully-decorated cookies!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!