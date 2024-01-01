2024 Pastor's Breakfast

We would be honored if you are able to accept this invitation for the breakfast, July 11, at Epic Community Resource Center

655 N Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL 34223 from 8;30 to 9;30 launching the Englewood, North Port and Port Charlotte chapter of One Christ Won City. This is for Lead Pastors only, please honor this guideline. Guests or church staff will meet on separate days. This breakfast is for you to join with fellowship and prayer.





A movement of Unity with a simple but powerful mission





1 Lead people to know Jesus Christ

2 Give our cities a conscience for God

3 Strengthen our Churches



