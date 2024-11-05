13U Tournament Fees (2024-2025 Season)

Hosted by
About this event
Tournament in Garden Grove at Savannah High School & Rancho Alamitos High School.
One day shootout at Santiago High School.
Tournament at Fullerton College.
$150 / 2 Games
1 Day Shootout at Cerritos College.
1 Day Shootout at Get it Done Sports Arena in Corona.
$300 / Tournament at The Draft Sports Complex in Corona.
Tournament at Fullerton College - 4 Games
Tournament at Rancho Alamitos High School in Garden Grove.
Saturday and Sunday Tournament at Frolich Sports Academy in Rancho Cucamonga.
One Day Saturday Shootout at Fullerton College.
Tournament at Savanna High School in Anaheim.
Saturday - One Day Only - Fullerton College
Memorial Day Tournament in Palm Springs: $425 / 8 Players = $54 (1) Coach Chris Hotel Room (2 Nights): $578 / 18 Players = $33
One Day Shootout Only - Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana.
Saturday Shootout Only at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana.
Saturday Only - One Day Shootout at Fullerton College.
Tournament Entry Fee: $625 / 7 Players = $90
Coach's Hotel: $705 / 14 Players = $50
