Spring Medicinal Plant Walk





Join Community Herbalist Shoshanna Rome for a delightful medicinal plant walk at DIG Farm in North Salem. Discover the hidden medicine in your own backyard as we explore common plants in our area. Learn about the history of their traditional use and gain skills and knowledge on how to ethically harvest.





Children welcome (most enjoyable for 8+)





Location: North Salem, NY (location delivered via email after registration)





If it's terrible weather, we will reschedule. If raining lightly we may carry on, so sign up so that we can let you know! We'll also post updates on our Instagram, @wild_roots_projectny





*note: unfortunately dogs are not allowed on this private property









