Sponsorship Form for the 2nd Annual #NoOneSleepsOutside Trivia Night supporting Eden Village of Louisville, a project by Jacob's Ladder Outreach

Event Sponsor - $3,000
As the Exclusive Presenting Sponsor, your company will be featured prominently in all references and promotions.
Your company will also receive:
Prominent logo recognition on all Trivia Night promotional materials.
-Your logo will be displayed on Posters at the event.
- The opportunity to distribute company-branded merchandise at the event.
- A table for eight, allowing your team to participate in this exciting night while showcasing your commitment to community support.
- Promotion on Facebook, Instagram, and Jacob's Ladder Outreach Website
Round Sponsor
$1,000
Round Sponsor - $1,000
As a Round Sponsor, you will receive:
- Your company name is listed on all Trivia Night promotional materials.
- Recognition as a Round Sponsor on our website and Facebook event page.
- Company recognition during stage announcements at the event.
- Promotion on Jacob's Ladder Outreach Website, Facebook, and Instagram,
- A table for eight, allowing your team to enjoy the event while supporting a great cause.
Table Sponsor
$500
Table Sponsor - $500
Table Sponsors will benefit from:
- Your company name listed on our website.
- Recognition on the sponsorship slide during Trivia Night slide show.
- Promotion on Jacob's Ladder Outreach’s social media channels—Facebook and Instagram.
- A table showcasing your sponsorship and support for the event
Question Sponsor
$100
Question Sponsor - $100
As a Question Sponsor, your name will be featured alongside a trivia question on the slide as the question is presented. This will ensure visibility throughout the event and help us create engaging content.
