RPSI Give Back Round Robin for Studio Bee - June 18-20, 2024- SUBS

Schedule for all three nights:

5:45 PM CT - check in and warm up

6:10 PM CT - player meeting

6:30 PM CT - begin play

8:45 PM CT - event concludes

COST: NO cost to be a SUB.





GENERAL INFO:

Our upcoming June Round Robin will be played over several evenings so we can enjoy cooler temperatures. Come play on our official surface of the PPA Tour!





Please play in your skill bracket! For example, If you are planning on playing in a tournament, then it should match that level in this round robin. Brackets will be made up of 8 players. Everyone will play 7 games, one with each person in your bracket. Games will be timed and limited to 15 minutes, and played to 11 points, win by 2. There will be a five-minute break between each game. Gold, Silver and Bronze medals will be awarded to the winners. Brackets are subject to change and may be adjusted based on registration.





We will provide the outdoor balls for the event. Please bring your own paddle and proper hydration.





NOTIFICATION: When an opening occurs, we will contact you by phone, text and/or email.





RAIN DATE: Saturday, June 22, 2024. We have not established times yet, but will notify all players as soon as possible.





LOCATION: This event will be held at the Rivertown Pickleball Complex at 5211 S. Vann Road, Newburgh.





If you have any further questions or need to cancel, please contact us at [email protected] (Attn. Dale).