Movies for Empowerment - ZONTA Bridge Education Fund

Buy as many tickets as you like! 💖 Your contribution goes to the Fund that will provide stipends for women and girls recovering from sexual abuse, domestic violence, addiction and/or human trafficking who seek to further their education and achieve financial independence. Thank you for your support!

Buy as many tickets as you like! 💖 Your contribution goes to the Fund that will provide stipends for women and girls recovering from sexual abuse, domestic violence, addiction and/or human trafficking who seek to further their education and achieve financial independence. Thank you for your support!

More details...