Shaweh Conference Vendors Form

This package provides you with a table for displaying your materials in front of a targeted audience of over 150 young adults during the conference.
In addition, you will be provided with a VIP ALL Access Pass to the conference and refreshments available. We kindly remind you to ensure that your display is engaging and professional, as this will be an excellent opportunity to represent your brand and engage with potential clients or partners. This package provides a table for you to display in front of our audience of 300 young adults at the conference. You will have access to the conference and food.
Platinum Sponsorship Package
$500
This package provides you with everything that comes with the Gold package, an extra table, press release on our social media pages and website.
Your business name will be displayed on the flyer that will be on our social media and displayed on the screens for our audience to see. Your company will also be advised on the projectors on the day of the conference. You will be able to sell/advertise to our audience.
Diamond Sponsorship Package
$1,000
This comprehensive package includes all the benefits of the Gold and Platinum tiers, as well as a press release. Your brand will be prominently displayed on our step and repeat banner, allowing guests to take photos alongside it.
We will also share these images with our partners and on our social media platforms. As a sponsor of the conference, your brand will be recognized as an official partner.
We will provide two volunteers to assist with product advertisement, and you will be given the opportunity to speak about your company or brand on stage during the conference.
