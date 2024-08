Is your child facing challenges in areas such as planning, organization, motivation, forgetfulness, study skills, or handling setbacks? Our specialized 8-session executive function training group is based on Peg Dawson's work and designed to cultivate essential independent skills for the modern world.





10-15 year olds

Tuesdays 6-6:55pm

February 27th-April 23th

8 sessions total









CONTACT: [email protected] for more information

www.anurturtingvillage.org