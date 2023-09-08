An Old Brooklyn Nite 50/50

Old Brooklyn Community Development Corporation's annual fundraiser, Elevate: An Old Brooklyn Nite is vital in strengthening the impact of our investment in the community health of Old Brooklyn. This year our goal is to "elevate" the work we do in 2024. We hope to increase the impact of our healthy homes programming including the home rehabs for the senior and disabled population, connecting residents (specifically those of low to moderate income) to resources, providing economic stability to our local businesses, and revitalizing the neighborhood on a whole new level.





This year, we have added the virtual 50/50 to start fundraising early for our cause and increase the dollar amount that our supporters are able to win!

D rawing will be held on September 8, 2023 at 9:00pm during An Old Brooklyn Nite at the Ben Franklin Community Garden in Old Brooklyn.

If you are unable to attend the event, please do not worry as we will broadcast the drawing through a Facebook Live event .

Drawing will close virtually at noon on September 7, 2023 to ensure all virtual tickets are entered into the drawing. Tickets will be sold at the event until 8:45 pm on September 8.

The winner will be contacted and awarded half of the money generated from the 50/50 (virtually and during the event). A time will be arranged for the winner to pick up their winnings at the OBCDC office.

Good luck!







