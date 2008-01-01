Legacy Award Experience Week

The Legacy Awards, supported by The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts, were established in 2009 by Les Dames d’Escoffier International with one goal in mind: to provide targeted mentorship opportunities for professional women in the food, beverage, and hospitality industries.





The board with Dame Heather Kurima's leadership created The Culinary Education Legacy Award: Teaching Your Way Through Dallas which was granted to Chef Melissa Maness. Melissa is a culinary instructor in the St.Louis County Special School District at South Technical High School since 2008. She recently received Teacher of the Year award and is thrilled to come to North Texas to gain more educational tools to take back to her kitchen in St. Louis.





We have a full week planned for her and many opportunities for you to participate and assist. We look forward to showcasing the many Dallas Dames in the education sector of food and beverage.