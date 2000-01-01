AS220 Youth presents FutureWorlds 8: What Happened to the IV?

FUTUREWORLDS 8: What Happened to the IV? illustrates the story of a young man named E. He is a 3rd generation prison resident, preceded by both his father and grandfather. Like all people living in Providence circa 2074, E and his family have been “sorted” by A.R.Y.E.S: an artificial intelligence entity who’s campaign, Generations to Come, seeks to keep the world safe, fair, and happy. “Compromised” people go to Area 1: the Prison Complex. “Poor children” go to Child Services: Area 2, and people of any demographic with resources roam “freely” in Area 3. Throughout the tale, E is contacted by both his father and grandfather through a series of coded messages that lead him to believe that what he was told about his family is a lie. Once released from prison, E goes on a journey to recover the truth about his family and their ties to an alleged “fourth area” that, if found, may change the world as he knows it.