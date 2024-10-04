2025 CV Boys Soccer Night at the Races

*This ticket provides you with entrance into the CV Boys Soccer Night at the Races, which includes an all-you-can-eat buffet dinner, dessert, and beer
*This event is BYOB and 21 & over.
*This ticket provides you with entrance into the CV Boys Soccer Night at the Races, which includes an all-you-can-eat buffet dinner, dessert, and beer
*This event is BYOB and 21 & over.
Buy A Horse
$10
This purchases a horse for one of the races on the evening. You will name the horse on the next page, and if your horse wins, you receive $25!!!
In the event that more than 10 horses are sold for a race, your tickets will be converted to a "jockey" for a race, but if your "jockey" wins, you will still win $25.
Horse sales will close about a week prior to the event.
This purchases a horse for one of the races on the evening. You will name the horse on the next page, and if your horse wins, you receive $25!!!
In the event that more than 10 horses are sold for a race, your tickets will be converted to a "jockey" for a race, but if your "jockey" wins, you will still win $25.
Horse sales will close about a week prior to the event.
NATR 50/50 Raffle Ticket (1)
$5
NATR 50/50 Raffle Ticket (3)
$10
NATR 50/50 Raffle Ticket (8)
$20
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!