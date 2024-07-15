Arizona Indian Nurses Association

Arizona Indian Nurses Association

Arizona Indian Nurses Association Membership

One Year Membership
$50

Valid for one year

Two Year Membership
$100

No expiration

Life Term Membership (10 years)
$400

No expiration

Student Membership
$15

Valid for one year

For pre licensure nursing students

Associate Membership
$45

Valid for one year

Nurses who are not of Indian origin/ heritage can be given associate membership if they support the mission of the chapter. Associate members do not hold voting privilege or the right to serve the organization as elected officers.

Retired Nurse one year membership
$25

Valid for one year

LPN Membership
$20

Valid for one year

Upgrade from one year to life term
$350

No expiration

If you have a one year membership and want to upgrade to 10 year life term membership

Upgrade from two year membership to life term
$300

No expiration

If you are in the first year of your two year membership and want to upgrade to 10 years life term membership.

Add a donation for Arizona Indian Nurses Association

$

