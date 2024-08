Where: Beaumont Scout Reservation Cabin B. (parking @ climbing tower across the road)

When: Friday March 22nd to Sunday March 24th, 2024

Drop-Off: Friday TBA (likely 6-7 pm)

Pick-up: Sunday approx. 10 am

Fees: $40 per person. ($25 cabin rental, $15 food)

Attire: Class B

Pack: Weather appropriate clothing, personal hygiene items, sleeping bag/pillow, chair, flashlight, water bottle, boots, rain gear, knife (If you have your totin-chit), scout book, etc.