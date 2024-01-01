Operation Reachback So Cal Chapter Membership 2024

Welcome to Operation ReachBack Inc. (ORB) A 501(C)3 Non-Profit Organization who has served it's community for over 25 years.





We proudly offer educational services and resources; including an emphasis on STEM through our excellent professor Dr. Michael Mayne & the invaluable Retired Fire Chief Jerry Austin, who offers mentoring, coaching and preparation for those interested in a career in Fire Service, along with our annual Youth Leadership Conference.





We recently added resources, support and additional training by partnering with Momie's Journey, an organization that recognizes the challenges of mothers with children with disabilities, such as down syndrome. In addition, we have partnered with Dr. Danny Blanchard, Author, Mental Health Counselor and Professor. His over 40 years' experience spans from members of the military to students & families dealing with one of the number one health crises facing our country right now - Mental Health. This has also allowed us to enter into an arena of treatment for fentanyl and drug abuse.





We have actively participated with matters of Social Justice through education, resources and donations.





Our Board is comprised of other professionals who are and have impacted their communities. Without the commitment of each one we would not be able to still be as effective as we have been. Our thumbprint and footprint can be felt and seen from West Coast to the Ivory Coast.

So consider joining us in our quest to continue to ReachBack. I can assure you that you will experience joy as you serve.