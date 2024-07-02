New Horizons New Directions For Youths And Family Inc

Hosted by

New Horizons New Directions For Youths And Family Inc

About this event

NHND Warrior Run

1301 Cowan Rd

Griffin, GA 30223, USA

General admission
$35
• General admission ticket includes: - Entry to the race event - Commemorative race shirt - Access to hydration stations and snacks on race day - Spectator access to the Warrior cornhole tournament
Student Admission
$15
Student admission ticket includes: - Entry to the race event - Commemorative race shirt - Access to hydration stations and snacks on race day - Opportunity for a Scholarship to NHND Preparatory Academy - Spectator access to the Warrior cornhole tournament
Bronze Sponsorship
$150
• Package includes: - Business name display on race shirt - StoppnGrow gift box - Letter of gratitude - Entry to Cornhole Warrior cornhole tournament - 3 Additional tickets for the entire event
Silver Sponsorship
$300
• Package includes: - Business name & logo display on race shirt - Logo displayed on Start/Finish banner - StoppnGrow gift box - Letter of gratitude - Entry to Cornhole Warrior cornhole tournament - 4 Additional tickets for the entire event
Gold Sponsorship
$500
• Package includes: - Business name & logo display on race shirt - Logo displayed on Start/Finish banner - Logo displayed on route signs - StoppnGrow gift box - Letter of gratitude - Entry to Cornhole Warrior cornhole tournament - 5 Additional tickets for the entire event - Opportunity to be an event vendor

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!