NHND Warrior Run

• General admission ticket includes:
- Entry to the race event
- Commemorative race shirt
- Access to hydration stations and snacks on race day
- Spectator access to the Warrior cornhole tournament
• General admission ticket includes:
- Entry to the race event
- Commemorative race shirt
- Access to hydration stations and snacks on race day
- Spectator access to the Warrior cornhole tournament
Student Admission
$15
Student admission ticket includes:
- Entry to the race event
- Commemorative race shirt
- Access to hydration stations and snacks on race day
- Opportunity for a Scholarship to NHND Preparatory Academy
- Spectator access to the Warrior cornhole tournament
Student admission ticket includes:
- Entry to the race event
- Commemorative race shirt
- Access to hydration stations and snacks on race day
- Opportunity for a Scholarship to NHND Preparatory Academy
- Spectator access to the Warrior cornhole tournament
Bronze Sponsorship
$150
• Package includes:
- Business name display on race shirt
- StoppnGrow gift box
- Letter of gratitude
- Entry to Cornhole Warrior cornhole tournament
- 3 Additional tickets for the entire event
• Package includes:
- Business name display on race shirt
- StoppnGrow gift box
- Letter of gratitude
- Entry to Cornhole Warrior cornhole tournament
- 3 Additional tickets for the entire event
Silver Sponsorship
$300
• Package includes:
- Business name & logo display on race shirt
- Logo displayed on Start/Finish banner
- StoppnGrow gift box
- Letter of gratitude
- Entry to Cornhole Warrior cornhole tournament
- 4 Additional tickets for the entire event
• Package includes:
- Business name & logo display on race shirt
- Logo displayed on Start/Finish banner
- StoppnGrow gift box
- Letter of gratitude
- Entry to Cornhole Warrior cornhole tournament
- 4 Additional tickets for the entire event
Gold Sponsorship
$500
• Package includes:
- Business name & logo display on race shirt
- Logo displayed on Start/Finish banner
- Logo displayed on route signs
- StoppnGrow gift box
- Letter of gratitude
- Entry to Cornhole Warrior cornhole tournament
- 5 Additional tickets for the entire event
- Opportunity to be an event vendor
• Package includes:
- Business name & logo display on race shirt
- Logo displayed on Start/Finish banner
- Logo displayed on route signs
- StoppnGrow gift box
- Letter of gratitude
- Entry to Cornhole Warrior cornhole tournament
- 5 Additional tickets for the entire event
- Opportunity to be an event vendor
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!