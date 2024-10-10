Arizona chapter of the Hutchinson Bell

Hosted by

Arizona chapter of the Hutchinson Bell

About this event

2024 DINNER & AUCTION

2684 E Vía De Palmas

Gilbert, AZ 85298

2024 DINNER & AUCTION
$25
ADMISSION FOR ONE: Location: 2684 E. via de Palmas, Gilbert AZ. 85298 Date: November 9th, 2024 Time: Doors open at 6:00 pm and Dinner is at 6:30 pm We look forward to enjoying the evening with you. We encourage you to bring your senior campers (13+).
Add a donation for Arizona chapter of the Hutchinson Bell

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!