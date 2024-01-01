











Note: DO NOT USE THE QR CODE IN THE PHOTO ABOVE. The correct QR code will be displayed throughout building.





Black and Gold Derby Party Scholarship Fundraiser 50/50 Raffle Rules





Event Details: The Black and Gold Derby Party Scholarship Fundraiser 50/50 Raffle will take place on Saturday, May 4th, starting at 4:30 pm and concluding at 7:00 pm. The raffle will coincide with the Kentucky Derby event.

Ticket Prices: Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the following rates:

One raffle ticket for $5.00

Fifteen raffle tickets for $10.00

Thirty raffle tickets for $20.00

Fifty raffle tickets for $50.00

Eligibility: The raffle is open to all attendees of the Black and Gold Derby Party Scholarship Fundraiser who are of legal age to participate in accordance with local laws.

Ticket Sales: Raffle tickets will be sold throughout the duration of the event, starting at 4:30 pm and concluding at 7:00 pm. Tickets may be purchased from designated ticket sellers or organizers. Raffle tickets may be purchased with cash or electronically.

Electronic Purchases: Those purchasing raffle tickets electronically must show their confirmation receipt to event staff before receiving their raffle tickets.

Prize Allocation:

The winning ticket will be drawn at the conclusion of the Kentucky Derby.

The first ticket drawn will receive an evening stay and breakfast at Jack's Casino hotel along with gaming credit.

The second ticket drawn will receive half of the money generated from the 50/50 raffle.

Winner Notification: Winners will be announced immediately following the drawing of the winning tickets. If present, winners must claim their prizes within a reasonable timeframe as determined by the event organizers. In the event that a winner is not present, they will forfeit their prize and another drawing will be held.

Prize Redemption: Winners must present their winning ticket to claim their prize. Prizes are non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash or other alternatives.

Proceeds: Proceeds from the raffle will go towards funding scholarships for deserving students.

Compliance: All raffle participants agree to comply with the rules and regulations set forth by the event organizers. Any violation of these rules may result in disqualification from the raffle.

Organizer's Discretion: The organizers reserve the right to amend these rules or make decisions regarding the raffle as necessary to ensure fairness and integrity.

By purchasing a raffle ticket, participants acknowledge and accept these rules and regulations. Thank you for supporting the Black and Gold Derby Party Scholarship Fundraiser!























