History Alive Lanesboro

Walking in Their Footsteps, a guided town history tour

100 Beacon St E

Lanesboro, MN 55949, USA

History Alive Lanesboro proudly announces regular Lanesboro history tours for summer Saturdays 2024! History Alive Lanesboro has plenty of fun true tales to tell! Some guides will portray a surprise character! Our tours are weekly, Saturdays only, and begin June 1 at 11 am and also 5 pm. Tours will leave from Stone Mill Suites, across from Sylvan Brewery, and last about 45 minutes. Cost is $10 for adults and free for accompanied minors (under 18 yrs.) Tickets are available in advance (recommended) on https://www.historyalivelanesboro.org . We do have a maximum tour size. Walk-in registration is cash only. Bring your umbrella for sun or rain and walking shoes.
