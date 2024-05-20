Walking in Their Footsteps, a guided town history tour

History Alive Lanesboro proudly announces regular Lanesboro history tours for summer Saturdays 2024! History Alive Lanesboro has plenty of fun true tales to tell! Some guides will portray a surprise character! Our tours are weekly, Saturdays only, and begin June 1 at 11 am and also 5 pm. Tours will leave from Stone Mill Suites, across from Sylvan Brewery, and last about 45 minutes. Cost is $10 for adults and free for accompanied minors (under 18 yrs.) Tickets are available in advance (recommended) on https://www.historyalivelanesboro.org . We do have a maximum tour size. Walk-in registration is cash only. Bring your umbrella for sun or rain and walking shoes.

