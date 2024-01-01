Night of Hope 2024: Find Unfailing Hope in the Stories of the New Women of DuHope

Join us for our second Night of Hope! We will enjoy a delicious dinner together while we share the NEW stories from DuHope, a work of Belay Global. We'll hear of women who felt hopeless and trapped but now are invited to heal from their trauma and dream of life differently. Hearing these stories cannot help but remind us of God's unfailing hope that we too can find when we join God's work.

Mark your calendars and invite your friends and family to this Night of Hope that promises to leave you feeling inspired & renewed. Hosted by Kelly Barneche and Natalie Hughes





**Tickets available for purchase until 9.22.24**





Local chef N﻿ate Sheasby returns to cater our dinner, inspired by typical Rwandan and Texas cuisine .

Returning Special Guest includes Jamie Boiles, Executive Director of Belay Global.

The event will last from 6﻿-8pm in Highland's main atrium

There will be onsite childcare available for ages one and up. Tickets for childcare required by 9.22.24





**While this event is being held at Highland Church of Christ and being hosted by members of Highland Church of Christ, it is not a Highland Church of Christ sponsored event.**