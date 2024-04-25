8th grade HG Graduation Bowling Party

All Portola HGM graduating 8th graders is absolutely FREE! Do NOT purchase a ticket for your graduating child.
This is to purchase a $45 ticket for admission for parents and/or siblings who want to bowl. The ticket includes bowling, bowling shoes, $15 arcade card and $5 gift card for future bowling, and unlimited soft drinks and pizza.
All Portola HGM graduating 8th graders is absolutely FREE! Do NOT purchase a ticket for your graduating child.
This is to purchase a $45 ticket for admission for parents and/or siblings who want to bowl. The ticket includes bowling, bowling shoes, $15 arcade card and $5 gift card for future bowling, and unlimited soft drinks and pizza.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!