Wellness Wednesday with Heal Your Love Period

We're thrilled to host Heal Your Love Period for our first Wellness Wednesday. Join Darren and Gloria Hagood, for an in person time of healing and transformation. Driven by their desire to create a safe space for individuals to heal and reconnect with the Divine. Through breath work, sound healing, and communal sharing they will facilitate a transformative healing experience that helps release anxiety, stress, and trauma from the body while helping you focus on gratitude, peace and love.





Refreshments, peace and tranquility. Don't Miss It!