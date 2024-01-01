Weekend Combo Raffle

June's raffle is 3 items with a estimated value of $350





- Our first item is a K2 Coolers Summit 30 Cooler. Donated by Mike's Marine

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

One-piece, roto-molded construction for extreme toughness and durability.

Constructed of food-grade material that is UV resistant and DryIce compatible.

K2’s SNOWblown™ insulation is injected under extreme pressure, ensuring you get proper insulation for maximum ice retention.

The K2 ICEvault™ gasket is designed and installed to lock in the cold and keep the heat out. Partnered with the LOCKaway™ lid design your K2 will keep your contents ice cold or steaming hot as well as protect them from the outside elements.

The Summit 20 features a nylon strap with a cushioned shoulder piece making its portability truely grab-n-go!

The POSITRAC™ lid latches are designed to create a positive seal and are mounted on molded-in keepers for that perfect closure every time.

The ENDURA™ hinge system is a full length integrated hinge that is designed to keep your lid permanently attached.

Our SUREgrip™ rubber feet are non-marking and designed to keep your cooler exactly where you put it. You can add SMOOTHglide™ covers to them which will allow the cooler to slide easily.

The bottom line is no matter your activity, hunting, fishing, boating, camping, rafting, tailgating or just enjoying a day at the beach or a backyard barbeque — you won’t be disappointed by the ice retention or reliability of your K2 cooler.





- Our second item is Texas Roadhouse Peanuts (individual bag). Nuts great protein snack for adults and children for Summer or work lunches.





- Our third item is Ole Smokey Tennessee Blackberry Whiskey. Donated by Barn's Spirits

BLACKBERRY WHISKEY

Who needs Crown Blackberry when Ole Smokey has better flavor! Made in the Tennessee mountains in cooper stills!

At Ole Smokey we're partial to the sweeter side of life and whiskey for that matter. So we blended the flavor of luscious blackberries in with our whiskey to create a smooth, satisfying sip to keep things interesting.





- Our final item is a $50 gift card to poseys restaurant in panacea Florida.









All tickets proceeds goes to helping us feed the community. Plus it helps us supply other items people in the Community may need like Hygiene products. As well as pay the bills to keep the lights on and the cooler running.





Each ticket is $15